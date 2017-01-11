Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Lion and La La Land Among Cinematography Guild's Nominees

Silence also picked up its first guild recognition for cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

18 mins ago

Fox’s New Prison Break Revival Trailer: Michael Is Back, and Everyone Is Here to Get Him Out

Michael and Lincoln are back.

29 mins ago

Shots Fired Trailer: Fox’s New Drama Tackles Racially Charged Shootings

Coming in March.

30 mins ago

Will Smith Might Have a Starring Role in Tim Burton’s Live-Action Dumbo Movie

The Tim Burton movie will mix CGI and live action.

5:07 p.m.

Good Girls Revolt Fails to Find Another Network After Amazon’s Cancellation

The creator expressed gratitude for having at least one season of stories to tell.

4:45 p.m.

Trump Administration Employee Omarosa Will Appear on Say Yes to the Dress

Lady O walks down the aisle.

4:29 p.m.

Hold On to Your Furs, Lee Daniels Confirms That an Empire Spinoff Is Coming

Just a reminder: Star is not an Empire spinoff.

4:18 p.m.

What Could This Mysterious, Eerie Sci-Fi Movie From A24 Be About?

Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.

4:16 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions About Playing Donald Trump at Venues Other Than SNL

Take that as you will.

3:47 p.m.

Breaking Bad's Gus Fring Will Live On in Better Call Saul

Did you miss Los Pollos Hermanos?

