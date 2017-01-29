Here Are Winona Ryder's 13 Best Screen Actors Guild Awards Reaction Faces
Winona Ryder's face encapsulates a nation at war with itself.
As David Harbour delivered the most forceful and animated speech of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, his co-star Winona Ryder delivered what was by far the best reaction to any speech at any awards show this season — or maybe during any awards show ever. Standing fully in frame next to Sheriff Hopper, Ryder’s wave of expressions were at once broad and indecipherable. As her co-star grew louder and more impassioned, Ryder’s face became a road map of every emotion. There seemed to be fear, delight, confusion, affirmation, disapproval, consternation, and somehow more. At a time when our national emotions are but a handful of eggshells held together by Scotch Tape, Winona Ryder captured the collective consciousness of a populace feeling every feeling at the same time. Here are her 13 best reactions to Stranger Things winning Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, and to David Harbour saying progressives are going to be punching a lot of people in the face.
The: "Are you sure this isn't for Downton Abbey?"
The: "David, this isn't what we discussed."
The: "Can someone at home call for paramedics if David goes down?"
The: "Wait, is this the Upside Down?"
The: "We'll discuss this later, David."
The: "Bitch, please!"
[This face has no known emotion.]
The: "You bet your ass we'll be fighting monsters!"
The: "David you didn't!"
The: "Should I raise a fist for face punching?"
The: "Oh, I'm definitely raising a fist for face punching."
The Ben Affleck Stare Into the Abyss.
The moment you realize you just became the runaway meme of the 2017 SAG Awards.