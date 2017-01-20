Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

The One Thing Michael Showalter Says Every Romantic Comedy Needs

It's simple, really.

11:38 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Reviews Trump's Inaugural Speech on Late Show: ‘Like Lincoln Huffing Paint Thinner’

President of the United States of American Carnage

11:25 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Makes a Mysterious Splash at Sundance With Her Directorial Debut

What was it about? Well ...

10:40 p.m.

Witchblade Is Not Quite a Witch and Not Quite a Blade, But to Answer Your Question, It Might Be a TV Reboot

Witchblade is sort of a blade, but it is also a bracelet that is an alien.

10:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Devil Winds

Like all the best CXG episodes, this is a jukebox musical about human frailty.

10:00 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Heads Will Roll

A humble suggestion: Sleepy Hollow should rebuild around Crane, Jenny, and Jake.

9:24 p.m.

Frank Ocean Thinks It Would Have Been ‘Equally Presidential’ If Obama Had Walked Out of Trump's Inaugural Address

"The majority knows man, we know you did good."

9:08 p.m.

James Cameron is Overseeing a Resurrection of the Terminator Franchise

Skynet cannot be defeated.

8:42 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Looks Back on Trump's Tweets About Her Robert Pattinson Split: He Was ‘Really Obsessed With Me'

"I literally cannot even understand it."

8:34 p.m.

Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith, and Woke Teens – Undivided – Protest Donald Trump

"I don't have any answers."

