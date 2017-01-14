HBO’s Wizard of Lies Trailer: Robert De Niro’s Bernie Madoff Gets an Abrupt Awakening
It's like <em>The Wizard of Oz</em> ... except one million times more devastating.
You're a wizard, Bernie! The unscrupulous man behind the largest financial fraud in U.S. history is finally getting the HBO film treatment. With Robert De Niro front and center as stockbroker, investment advisor, and financier Bernie Madoff, The Wizard of Lies seeks to examine the infamous Ponzi scheme that catapulted the Madoff family into a scorching spotlight in 2008. Its vaguely surrealist first trailer — nice use of fire screensavers! — is a far more thrilling affair than the film's tame set photos, that's for sure. The swindler's tale is set to debut on HBO come May. Invest your savings in gold.