Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

HBO’s Wizard of Lies Trailer: Robert De Niro's Bernie Madoff Gets an Abrupt Awakening

It's like The Wizard of Oz ... except one million times more devastating.

19 mins ago

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Get Comedy Special, So You Can Exalt Their Marriage in a New Medium

It's called Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.

12:54 p.m.

Manifesto Trailer: You Get 13 Cate Blanchetts for the Price of One

Art requires truth, not sincerity.

12:54 p.m.

Amy Sedaris Is Starring in a Comedy Series for TruTV

Yay!

12:12 p.m.

Zoe Saldana Says People Bullying Donald Trump Led to Much of His Support

Blame, baby, blame.

11:52 a.m.

Jennifer Holliday Cancels Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement."

11:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Witness Detection

Molly might be the savior that Sleepy Hollow desperately needs.

10:58 a.m.

Is This New Cars 3 Trailer One of the Meanest Things Pixar Has Done to Kids?

In which we stress out our children, so we don't have to be alone in our existential dread.

10:34 a.m.

Returning Pro James Franco, Viola Davis, and Hayden Panettiere Are Among the Latest Lifetime Movie Headliners

Guess who stars in High School Lover?

10:25 a.m.

Jennifer Holliday Is ‘Very Disheartened’ That Word of Her Inauguration Performance Generated So Much Hate

"I have been unable to see how my singing helps Donald Trump."

Load More