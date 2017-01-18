Tig Notaro, the National, and More to Perform at the D.C. Women’s March After-Party
All proceeds from the D.C. event will go to support Planned Parenthood.
After the March for Women's Rights, it's the after-party for women's rights. The march's official post-protest soiree will have an eclectic mix of liberal-minded stars. The National, Tig Notaro, Sleater-Kinney, Ted Leo, Samantha Ronson, Janeane Garofalo, and others will stack the party's lineup, according to Pitchfork. Senators Al Franken and Cory Booker are also expected to attend. The party, held at D.C.'s 9:30 club, is mostly sold out, save for a few tickets that are being auctioned online. There's no splurge-shaming here — proceeds from the after-party and auction will benefit Planned Parenthood.