Protesters Channel Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher at Women's March

Women's March protesters with Princess Leia signs. Photo: Karen Brill

As Women's March protesters gather in boggling numbers in cities across the country, some are taking inspiration from an iconic onscreen rebel, Princess Leia Organa. The general and rebellion leader has been popping up across documentation of the marches, with protesters channeling Carrie Fisher's beloved role in signs, baked goods, and fiercely efficient attitudes. The testaments come as Star Wars' account of a fascist regime and the ensuing rebellion takes on a new significance in the age of President Trump. Slogans on the Leia-themed designs include "a woman's place is in the resistance" and "we are the resistance." See a collection of Women's March protesters with their dogged leader below.