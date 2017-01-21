Protesters Channel Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher at Women's March

The First Teasers for FX's Feud: Bette and Joan Cut Straight to the Chase With a Dead Rat Feast

Rachel Platten Calls Out The Piano Guys for Playing 'Fight Song' at Trump Inaugural Ball Without Permission

"I ... do solemnly swear to faithfully satirize, criticize, lampoon, and harpoon the president of the United States."

Jimmy Kimmel Pledges to Keep Taking Truth to Power By Gleefully Mocking President Trump

"Everything cannot be blamed on THE SYSTEM."

T.I. Urges the Oppressed to Mount a Stronger Resistance in New Open Letter

Jessica Williams' Wonderful Response When Asked if She Misses The Daily Show

The One Thing Michael Showalter Says Every Romantic Comedy Needs

What was it about? Well ...

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Witchblade Is Not Quite a Witch and Not Quite a Blade, But to Answer Your Question, It Might Be a TV Reboot

Witchblade is sort of a blade, but it is also a bracelet that is an alien.