Protesters Channel Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher at Women's March
Taking cues from a rebel icon.
As Women's March protesters gather in boggling numbers in cities across the country, some are taking inspiration from an iconic onscreen rebel, Princess Leia Organa. The general and rebellion leader has been popping up across documentation of the marches, with protesters channeling Carrie Fisher's beloved role in signs, baked goods, and fiercely efficient attitudes. The testaments come as Star Wars' account of a fascist regime and the ensuing rebellion takes on a new significance in the age of President Trump. Slogans on the Leia-themed designs include "a woman's place is in the resistance" and "we are the resistance." See a collection of Women's March protesters with their dogged leader below.
Best signs are about Princess Leia #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/n9dw2cS3Fq— Gianluca Mezzofiore (@GianlucaMezzo) January 21, 2017
Second sign is done and I'm pretty stoked about it! #CarrieFisher #princessleia #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/X8JwBfUjib— Rebecca Welch (@RebeccaLWelch) January 21, 2017
Taped elegantly to the back of my puffy vest. pic.twitter.com/AnJcCcCQ9I— sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) January 21, 2017
Self-described "nasty women" & Princess Leia at the #WomensMarch in Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/f3Cr404zgb— Mara Bierbach (@MaraBierbach) January 21, 2017
Princess Leia cakes #cakesforeveryone #whyIMarch #sfz #shipley pic.twitter.com/i3SfUwXYmn— Feminist Zealots (@FeministZealots) January 21, 2017