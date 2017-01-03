Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Young Han Solo Movie and Bring the Woody Harrelson Mentor Act to Space
He can tell Han he needn't fly solo.
After acting as a surrogate father figure to Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games films and Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen, Woody Harrelson might just bring his signature, vaguely stonerish advice schtick to a galaxy far, far away. Variety reports that Harrelson is in talks to play Han Solo's mentor in the upcoming standalone Han Solo movie, which is set to star Hail, Caesar!'s Alden Ehrenreich. The film will also star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke, Mother of Dragons, in an unspecified role. Anyway, just for Woody's sake, does anyone know if pot exists in the Star Wars universe?