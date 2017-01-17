Woody Harrelson Is Extremely Grumpy in the New Wilson Trailer
"Life is lonely and miserable."
If you want to see Woody Harrelson hug a dog until its owner has to forcibly drag it away, then check out this trailer for Wilson, the movie based on the Daniel Clowes graphic novel of the same name. The film tells the story of a lonely, neurotic guy (Harrelson) who teams up with his ex-wife (Laura Dern) to find the teenage daughter they put up for adoption 17 years ago. We hope this film will finally answer the age-old question: If you found out your parents were Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern, what would you do? Also in this trailer: Judy Greer. No idea what we know her from.