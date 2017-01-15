WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dead at 73

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, professional WWE hall of famer, died today at age 73 after a battle with stomach cancer. Best known for his wrestling feuds, Snuka made pro-wrestling history when he leapt onto Magnificent Muraco from the top of the steel cage at Madison Square Garden. He was remembered today by fellow wrestler Dwayne Johnson on Twitter, and by his daughter WWE superstar Tamina Snuka on Instagram.

His death comes only two weeks after his murder charges were dropped in the case of the 1983 death of his former girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. The judge ruled that Snuka was unfit to stand trial.