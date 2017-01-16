Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Enjoy the Last of Barack Obama’s Literary Wisdom

"I don’t worry about the survival of the novel. We’re a storytelling species."

10 mins ago

Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Quits Inauguration Gig Out of Respect for the Boss

Don't want to disappoint Father.

2:37 p.m.

Wyclef Jean Shows Off His Homemade ‘All Lives Matter’ Music Video

A message from Wyclef, to the world: "Judge life matters."

1:33 p.m.

Judd Apatow on Trump’s America: ‘Most of Us Are Just Scared and Eating Ice Cream’

The times are bad and the belts are bursting.

1:07 p.m.

Green Day Releases Lyric Video for Their Anti-Trump Anthem

The band is back to their punk-protest roots.

12:45 p.m.

Riverdale’s Jughead Won’t Be Asexual Like He Is in the Comics

Though that may change, if Cole Sprouse gets his way.

12:00 p.m.

2 Chainz Says He, Too, Declined to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

"I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was."

11:36 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a West Wing Song, Which Is Basically Like Being 1/50th of the Way to a West Wing Musical

Damn, Mrs. Landingham.

11:22 a.m.

At Least 5 Dead Following Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival

A lone shooter opened fire Monday morning.

10:20 a.m.

New HBO’s Crashing Trailer: Don’t Laugh As Pete Holmes’s Life Comes Crashing Down Before His Eyes

"There's no good way to tell people that you haven't seen The Wire."

