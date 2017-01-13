The xx Covered Drake and Rihanna’s ‘Too Good’ and Made It Even More Depressing (But Still Very Good)

The love affair between the xx and Drake dates as far back as Jamie xx producing Drake and Rihanna's "Take Care," Drake calling the xx an influence on his work, and then the xx pretty much saying "ditto" in regard to Drake inspiring the title of their new album I See You (a song on it also nearly quoted him), not to mention even Rihanna sampling the xx on one of her own songs. At last, the xx and Drake's mutual admiration has come full circle, with the xx covering Drake and Rihanna's "Too Good" in the BBC Live Lounge, which is a curious song choice considering it speaks to a lack of reciprocity in a relationship. Clearly not a problem for them! It's mostly a downer of a song, but at least Drake and Rihanna sampled Popcaan to make it a tiny bit danceable. Leave it to the xx to transform the song into a full-on breakup ballad, which sounds not as good as the original, but still too damn good.