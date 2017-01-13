Latest News from Vulture

2:49 a.m.

The xx's I See You Is Now Available for Your Eyes and Ears

It's their third studio effort.

2:23 a.m.

Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel, Giovanni Ribisi, and James Corden Star in a Very Kanye Soap Opera

Creative license abounds.

1:32 a.m.

Chuck Lorre Uses Mom Vanity Card to Advise That Julian Assange Hack Donald Trump

"Time to step up, J-man."

12:53 a.m.

Queen Latifah Says a Living Single Revival Is in the Works

It's early days.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

R. Kelly Also Won't Be Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration, in Case You Were Wondering

Another name scratched off the list.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Girl Meets World Is Eyeing a New Home After Disney Channel Cancellation

"There are some interested platforms."

Yesterday at 10:09 p.m.

7 Things We Learned About Fargo Season 3 at TCA

The show will return sometime in April.

Yesterday at 9:55 p.m.

160 Children's Books Creators Sign Petition Objecting to Milo Yiannopoulos' Simon & Schuster Book Deal

"With contracts in place, we do not have to quietly accept or assent to this 'Gleichschaltung.'"

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Sterling K. Brown Wants to Be A Green Lantern, and He's Prepared to Provide a Resume

Let's just put him in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Pobody’s Nerfect

What if the Good Place isn't actually all that good?

Load More