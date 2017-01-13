The xx's I See You Is Now Available for Your Eyes and Ears
It's their third studio effort.
After a chunky four-year hiatus, the xx is back with a new album. I See You is the indie-pop outfit's third studio effort and first since 2012's breakout Coexist. The release features some more upbeat fare than the trio made its name for, including previously released singles "On Hold" and "Say Something Loving," plus eight more new tracks. All in all, the London group seems well-rested from the break, putting some new experimental instincts to work. Cross it off your list, and give I See You a look and a listen below.