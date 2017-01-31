The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Your Aquaman Villain, and Nicole Kidman Might Join the Cast, Too
And Nicole Kidman's in talks to play the hero's mom.
Aquaman has never been one of the better-known (or at least better-understood) heroes in the DC Comics pantheon, so it's unsurprising that his arch-nemeses are even less familiar to the average John and Jane Doe. One such baddie is Black Manta, who older members of our readership might remember as one of a member of the Legion of Doom in the long-departed Super Friends cartoon series. DC Entertainment is hoping to make him a star in the James Wan–directed, Jason Momoa–starring Aquaman film, and The Hollywood Reporter says they've found their dude in the form of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, a relative unknown whose only major role was that of Cadillac in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down.
The casting signals a wise choice not to whitewash the character, who is traditionally portrayed as African-American. It's also interesting that they'd cast someone so obscure as such a major figure in one of their tentpole pictures — superhero movies generally cast recognizable names in their villain roles, something they're able to do because the actors only have to do one movie and get defeated/killed at the end. Black Manta's basic gist is that he's a bitter human with a childhood vendetta against Aquaman (the specific nature of which has changed a bit in different stories over the years) and has built a murderous underwater diving suit in order to clash with his rival. His helmet looks like a flying saucer, and if Warner Bros. doesn't stick with that visual, they're just leaving money on the table.
Update: Later in the day, THR got another Aquaman scoop: Apparently, eternally regal Aussie Nicole Kidman is in talks to play the title character's mother, Atlantean aristocrat Atlanna. Traditionally, Aquaman's origin story involves Atlanna mating with a human lighthouse keeper and begetting our half-breed hero. Amber Heard is already onboard to play love interest Mera, Patrick Wilson is playing another baddie named Orm (Aquaman's half-brother, so presumably also Atlanna's son), and Willem Dafoe is a noble adviser named Dr. Vulko.