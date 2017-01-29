Zendaya Hires Body-Shamed Twitter User for Modeling Job

Actress, activist, and burgeoning fashion mogul Zendaya caught sight of a nasty, body-shaming tweet on her timeline and decided to do more than just put the original poster on blast — although she did that as well. The now-deleted tweet by user @StarpowerXCV read in part, “Never trust a top half posting ass female,” in response to pictures posted by a user who goes by the handle @_illestCee. After complimenting the woman’s photos, Zendaya tweeted that she wanted to hire her to be a model for Daya by Zendaya. The woman replied, “I’m really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal.” Ah, the power of Twitter.

Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

Can we find her @....I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017