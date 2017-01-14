Zoe Saldana Says People Bullying Donald Trump Led to Much of His Support

Zoe Saldana isn't a Donald Trump supporter, but she does condemn some of the treatment he has received. The actress believes that Trump has been bullied by those who dislike him, and she sees those insults as contributing to his win. According to the AFP, she explained, "We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies." As a result, Saldana suggests, many Americans felt for Trump. "We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong ... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises," she said. Of course, Saldana's argument doesn't exactly take into account the deterrent, or lack thereof, produced by Trump's own repeated instances of bullying, but, hey, at least she's not performing at the inauguration.