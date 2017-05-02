This spot that aired during the Super Bowl tonight may have tricked you into thinking you were just watching a regular commercial for some terrible new medication, probably not approved by the FDA. But it turned out you were watching a trailer for a new supernatural horror film- The Ring director Gore Virbinski’s A Cure for Wellness. The film stars Dane DeHann as a young executive, who’s sent to a “wellness center” in the Swiss Alps, but soon discovers the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. You can check out the first trailer here.
A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl Spot Tricks You and Then Scares You
