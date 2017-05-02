A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl Spot Tricks You and Then Scares You

This spot that aired during the Super Bowl tonight may have tricked you into thinking you were just watching a regular commercial for some terrible new medication, probably not approved by the FDA. But it turned out you were watching a trailer for a new supernatural horror film- The Ring director Gore Virbinski’s A Cure for Wellness. The film stars Dane DeHann as a young executive, who’s sent to a “wellness center” in the Swiss Alps, but soon discovers the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. You can check out the first trailer here.

