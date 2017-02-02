Aaron Paul Returns to The Price Is Right in Search of Absolution

Years ago, The Price Is Right committed a terrible wrong against the actor Aaron Paul. Today, he seeks revenge. That would be the AMC pitch for this Late Late Show bit, but in reality, the Breaking Bad star just bid too high on a sweet sports car and lost it all during a college-aged appearance on the game show. Last night James Corden offered Paul a chance at redemption in front of God, his country, and Googly-Eyed Mops McGee. Paul’s guessing skills have devolved over the last 19 years, but his rage and excitement have only intensified. In the end he is, of course, forced to “steal” a rowing machine, but honestly, the man has pretended to do a lot worse.