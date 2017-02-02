Hey, teach, here’s some news for ya: ABC has given a pilot order to a spinoff of The Goldbergs about the world’s noblest profession, Deadline reports. It’ll jump ahead to the happening ‘90s and center around two teachers, one being Bryan Callen’s Mr. Mellor from The Goldbergs proper, who become unlikely role models to their students. The show’s script comes from Adam F. Goldberg himself, as well as executive-producer Marc Firek. Instead of plumbing Goldberg’s own autobiography for this one, the show is taking its inspiration from the teacher parents of Goldberg’s wife, as well as Firek’s teacher relatives. The series is one of two spinoffs ABC has in the works, the other being one about Zoey from Black-ish. Both remain less unlikely than the young Sheldon Big Bang Theory prequel that CBS has cooking.
The Goldbergs Spinoff About Teachers Gets Pilot Order at ABC
