Andrew Rannells Explains How Not to Shoot a Sex Scene

By now, the cast of Girls are experts on shooting awkward sex scenes. When Elijah (Andrew Rannells) finally hooked up with his sexy would-be boyfriend, Dill (Corey Stoll), last season, the scene consisted of Dill basically screaming a series of demands: “Fuck me! Stop talking! Harder! Faster! Slower! Stop, stop, stop! Now go! Go! Faster! Slower! Slower, then faster! Stop talking! Fuck me! Fuck me!”

In an attempt to make things less uncomfortable behind the scenes, Rannells recalls making them even more awkward when he tried to fill the silences with chit-chat, he told Vulture at the season-six premiere. Since Stoll and Rannells were shooting at around 2 a.m., the night before Stoll’s wedding to his pregnant fiancée, he brought up Stoll’s impending nuptials, honeymoon plans, and the baby on the way. “While I was laying on top of him, I was like, ‘So what are your baby names? So where are you going on your honeymoon?’ Just asking dumb questions, so I could be normal. I was trying to normalize everything. I should have kept my mouth shut!” he laughed, adding hopefully, “but maybe I helped him think about the baby names. That’s possible. Let’s put a positive spin on it!”