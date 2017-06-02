FX announced today that Annette Bening has joined the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning American Crime Story, portraying then-governor of Louisiana Kathleen Blanco in the upcoming Katrina: American Crime Story. Blanco, a one-term governor who served from 2004 to 2008, oversaw the evacuation and immediate response to the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in August and September 2005, respectively, and also managed the southern coastline’s lengthy rebuilding efforts in the years that followed. We’ll have to wait until 2018 to find out if Annette will get the ACS wig she undoubtedly deserves.