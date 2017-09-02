After spending more than a half century singing classics in the soul canon, Aretha Franklin has decided we’re no longer worthy of her. “I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” Franklin told Detroit’s WDIV Local 4. “This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.” Franklin has an album of new material due in September, and revealed that Stevie Wonder will produce several tracks. But other than that, we’re out of luck. The 74-year-old singer said she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren, but promises to do “the one or two concerts in every month or so.” Even though she won’t be in concert, Franklin doesn’t need a stage to be shady.