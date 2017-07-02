Hot Topics:

Sections

Home TV Movies Music What to Stream

Hot Topics

The Young Pope 100 More Jokes That Shaped Modern Comedy Oscars Donald Trump

Vulture's Network

NYMag.com Daily Intelligencer Vulture Science of Us Grub Street Bedford & Bowery

Popular on Vulture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Stop Until He Gets an Apology in Aftermath Trailer

By

It’s going to take more than a President Trump-led national prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger to find peace in the trailer for Aftermath. In the upcoming movie, formerly known as 478, the Celebrity Apprentice host loses his wife and daughter in a plane crash. After their deaths he takes it upon himself to seek vengeance, or at least a sincere “sorry,” from the air-traffic controller responsible for the accident. It’s a little too early to tell, but we somehow doubt “I want him to apologize” is the next “get to the chopper” — which might just be a good thing. The movie premieres April 7.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Stop Until He Gets an Apology in Aftermath Trailer

By

It’s going to take more than a President Trump-led national prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger to find peace in the trailer for Aftermath. In the upcoming movie, formerly known as 478, the Celebrity Apprentice host loses his wife and daughter in a plane crash. After their deaths he takes it upon himself to seek vengeance, or at least a sincere “sorry,” from the air-traffic controller responsible for the accident. It’s a little too early to tell, but we somehow doubt “I want him to apologize” is the next “get to the chopper” — which might just be a good thing. The movie premieres April 7.

Most Popular Video On Vulture

There's a Great Reason Why You Don’t See the Shark in Jaws Much

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.