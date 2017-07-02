It’s going to take more than a President Trump-led national prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger to find peace in the trailer for Aftermath. In the upcoming movie, formerly known as 478, the Celebrity Apprentice host loses his wife and daughter in a plane crash. After their deaths he takes it upon himself to seek vengeance, or at least a sincere “sorry,” from the air-traffic controller responsible for the accident. It’s a little too early to tell, but we somehow doubt “I want him to apologize” is the next “get to the chopper” — which might just be a good thing. The movie premieres April 7.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Stop Until He Gets an Apology in Aftermath Trailer
