It’s the Shabbat, you know what that means! Donald Trump is tired and cranky after a long day of doing whatever he does; he wants to call some foreign leaders to stir up trouble for no apparent reason; and Ivanka and Jared can’t do anything about it. Fun! Where shall he begin in his extensive international Rolodex? Steve Bannon thinks Australia, Mexico, and Germany sound pretty good. Maybe even Zimbabwe, because those folks are positively delightful and would never threaten to “rip out your spine and drink from your skull.” Just remember to give Steve his desk back when you’re done, Donald. “Mr. President” has some work to do.
Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Seems Pretty Chill With Being Second-in-Command to Steve Bannon
It’s the Shabbat, you know what that means! Donald Trump is tired and cranky after a long day of doing whatever he does; he wants to call some foreign leaders to stir up trouble for no apparent reason; and Ivanka and Jared can’t do anything about it. Fun! Where shall he begin in his extensive international Rolodex? Steve Bannon thinks Australia, Mexico, and Germany sound pretty good. Maybe even Zimbabwe, because those folks are positively delightful and would never threaten to “rip out your spine and drink from your skull.” Just remember to give Steve his desk back when you’re done, Donald. “Mr. President” has some work to do.