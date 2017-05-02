Baywatch Trailer Runs in Slow-Motion to Super Bowl LI

It wouldn’t be a Baywatch reboot without some slow-motion running and a provocatively dressed lifeguard. However, chances are you weren’t expecting Zac Efron to be the actor bearing the most skin in the new trailer that dropped during Super Bowl LI. Efron is playing the dumb, and very tan, goofball to Dwayne Johnson’s straight man in the movie, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. It hits theaters just in time for beach season, May 27, so if you oil up now and start walking in slow-mo you might get your seats just in time.