Bel Powley broke out two years ago in the coming of age comedy The Diary of a Teenage Girl, and she’s been spotted in a handful of smaller films since then, but her highest profile roles are still on the horizon (see: Kirsten Dunst’s directorial debut, The Bell Jar, slated for 2018). Today, though, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the actress has signed on to a new movie with Matthew McConaughey’s weight behind it. White Boy Rick stars McConaughey, and it focuses on a Detroit drug dealer capitalizing on the crack epidemic of the 1980s. The movie is based on the true story of a man named Richard Wershe Jr., who went from being an undercover informant for police at 14 to a drug dealer in his own right until his arrest at age 17. Powley will play the drug-addicted daughter of McConaughey’s character, and the supporting cast includes Bruce Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Rory Cochrane. The title role has not yet been cast.