2:47 p.m.

What J-Horror Loses When It Crosses the Pacific

Does The Ring stack up to Ringu? How does Dark Water compare to Honogurai Mizu no soko kara?

2:47 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Fight Gangsters Yet Again in New Movie

He will also produce it through his development deal with Paramount.

2:31 p.m.

There Was One Explicit Sex Scene in Girls That Even HBO Wouldn’t Allow

You know it's bad then.

2:05 p.m.

David Tennant Thinks Olivia Colman Should Be the Next Doctor on Doctor Who

He knows a thing or two.

2:04 p.m.

5 Reasons Why Adults Should Watch The Fosters

If you like family dramas, you'll love this show.

1:55 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

We've all been blessed two times over.

1:38 p.m.

Conversations About Death and Comedy With Chris Gethard

Gethard just wrapped an Off Broadway show about suicide and is about to take it to London.

12:48 p.m.

Looks Like Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Friends Again, Phew

May no ex come between label mates.

12:34 p.m.

Get That Paper, Boi: Brian Tyree Henry to Guest on How to Get Away With Murder

Hopefully he will not be murdered.

12:01 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

Simon & Schuster will publish a collection of personal essays by Hillary Clinton this fall.

