Just one day after announcing she’s pregnant with twins, it looks like Beyoncé will head straight back to work. Entertainment Tonight reports that she’s set to perform at the 2017 Grammys on February 12, because no Beyoncé pregnancy is truly official until her bump has had its rightful awards-show reveal. She’s up for Album of the Year against her rival for the night, Adele, who’ll also be performing — and, let’s face it, she’ll likely the one squealing the loudest in the building for getting to be in the presence of the Beybies.
Beyoncé Will Reportedly Perform at the 2017 Grammys
