Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

London’s 1984 Is Coming to Broadway, Just in Time for 2017

Opening night is set for June 22.

31 mins ago

WATCH: This Game of Thrones Fan Poll Predicts Who Will Die in Season 7

Jon Snow is safe, for once.

5:28 p.m.

Beyoncé Will Reportedly Perform at the 2017 Grammys

Her bump might once again make an awards-show appearance.

5:16 p.m.

7 Important Questions The Good Place Season Two Needs to Answer

Who actually belongs in the Good Place? How will Eleanor find Chidi? And five more unanswered mysteries.

5:16 p.m.

Josh Thomas Announces That Season 4 of Please Like Me Was Its Last

“We are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it is complete.”

5:00 p.m.

Is Wayne’s World Still Excellent 25 Years Later?

Mike Myers and Tia Carrere consider the movie’s legacy on the eve of its rerelease.

4:51 p.m.

Smile, Because Chance the Rapper Is the Model for an Obama-Themed Clothing Line

You know you want that Malia shirt.

4:17 p.m.

Zedd Is Throwing a Massive Benefit Concert for the ACLU

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights.”

3:53 p.m.

Training Day Is Cop TV at Its Worst

This CBS series, based on the Denzel Washington–Ethan Hawke film, is an inferior follow-up.

2:28 p.m.

Kevin Hart and the Plight of the Modern Black Rom-Com

In modern romantic comedies, nonwhite love comes as a package deal.

2:21 p.m.

If It Smells Fishy, It’s Because RuPaul’s Drag Race Announced Its Season 9 Cast

Hold onto your wigs and meet the 13 queens vying to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

1:43 p.m.

See Grimes and Janelle Monáe Battle With Flaming Swords in ‘Venus Fly’ Video

There’s a mushroom cloud, a Beauty and the Beast–style rose in a jar, and electro-pop beats.

1:32 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Trolls Trump by Covering ‘Don’t Hang Up’ in Australia

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight.”

1:29 p.m.

WATCH: Connie Britton: ‘We Don’t Have to Let Greed Drive Us in Our Humanity’

Britton grew up in the South and has a unique perspective.

1:24 p.m.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Dance to Library Music in Indie Spirit Awards Promo

In a trio of promos, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney remind you to watch the awards honoring the best of indie filmmaking live on February 25.

1:20 p.m.

Why Young A-List Actresses Don’t Make Romantic Comedies Anymore

Stars like Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan made their careers in rom-coms. Why have their successors stayed away?

1:15 p.m.

Taylor Swift Shares Far Less Sexy Acoustic Cover of Her Fifty Shades Song

I don’t wanna strum forever.

1:03 p.m.

Break Out Your Finest Fedora to Watch Kristen Stewart Croon in This SNL Promo

She has a lot of work to do before Saturday.

12:56 p.m.

WATCH: Trump and Schwarzenegger Have Been Locked in an Online Feud for Months

Trump’s jab at the National Prayer Breakfast is just the latest entry in this saga.

12:35 p.m.

Watch the New Lost City of Z Trailer

Charlie Hunnam and his mustache meet their destiny.