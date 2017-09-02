After 24 years and one extremely memorable case of pink eye, Bob Costas is passing on NBC’s prime-time Olympic hosting torch. Mike Tirico, formerly of ESPN and currently an NBC sportscaster, will be his replacement. “Rio had some capstone moments,” Costas told the New York Times with regard to his decision to move on, which was also announced this morning on Today. “Michael Phelps was finishing off. So was Usain Bolt. And Simone Biles was emerging. It had moments that felt like closure to me, and this felt like a good time to step aside.” Costas took over his current gig from Bryant Gumbel at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. Since then, the only Games he hasn’t hosted were the 1992, 1994, and 1998 Winter Olympics, which where then broadcast by CBS. After 24 years, it’s clear Bob Costas truly is the Michael Phelps of broadcasting, minus the freakishly broad wingspan and 12,000-calorie-a-day diet.
Bob Costas Dismounts His Olympic Hosting Gig After 24 Years
