At long last, Linda Belcher is getting her own show — sort of. John Roberts, the voice behind the eccentric Belcher matriarch, is set to star in an HBO comedy executive produced by none other than Amy Poehler. Edison, which is described as a “dark musical,” will be based on Roberts’s quaint former life in Edison, New Jersey, and follow a guy with big New York City real-estate-broker dreams who, like many a New Jerseyan before him, just can’t quite make the permanent move across the Hudson. For that, Tony Soprano would like to give a warm HBO welcome to Edison. And because nothing can keep Linda and Bob apart, Bob’s Burgers’ H. Jon Benjamin (voice of Bob) will co-write the show with Roberts. All riiiiight!
Amy Poehler Is Making a ‘Dark Musical’ About Bob’s Burgers’ John Roberts and His Sad New Jersey Life for HBO
