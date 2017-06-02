Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Two Cockroaches at the Bronx Zoo Are Now Named John Mulaney and Nick Kroll

As part of the Bronx Zoo’s Name a Cockroach Valentine’s Day campaign.

20 mins ago

11:18 a.m.

Penelope Spheeris on Wayne’s World, Dating Extras, and Not Doing the Sequel

“I’ve had so many doors slammed in my face. But every time I look at it as a time to learn a lesson.”

10:27 a.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Has Started Writing His Next Film Which May Be a Split Sequel

If you’ve seen his latest movie, he tweets, you can guess what it’s about.

10:24 a.m.

The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance 5 Years Ago

Add Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show to the list of real-life events The Simpsons has now accurately predicted.

9:43 a.m.

24: Legacy Producers: Muslim Terrorist Attack Was Intentionally ‘Inflammatory’

“The series begins as if it was written by Trump, but it ends as if it were written by Hillary.”

9:43 a.m.

A Legion Reading Guide: 5 Comics to Check Out Before Watching FX’s New Show

A guide to the character’s best print stories from the past 30 years.

9:33 a.m.

Split Is the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Since 2013

M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller topped the box-office chart for the third week in a row.

9:13 a.m.

Spicer Called McCarthy’s SNL Impression ‘Funny,’ But Critiques Her Gum-Chewing

The press secretary said Melissa McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

1:48 a.m.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s Glorious Friendship Was Used in Super Bowl Ad

What’s in Snoop’s bag?

1:06 a.m.

Lady Gaga’s Post–Super Bowl Halftime Show Plans: Joanne World Tour

She announced the tour after the big game.

12:06 a.m.

24: Legacy Series-Premiere Recap: Reign of Terror

The 24 reboot is a noxious mixture of Islamophobia, misogyny, and anti-immigrant fear.

12:04 a.m.

Celebrities and Politicians Give Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Rave Reviews

Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Katy Perry are all little monsters.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl Spot Tricks You and Then Scares You

Maybe don’t take the cure.

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

Lady Gaga Mixed Subversiveness With Her Hits During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The performance was a medley that appeared to stick to the hits while sprinkling in social commentary so subtle that conservatives failed to catch on.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Baywatch Trailer Runs in Slow Motion to Super Bowl LI

Zac Efron frees his patriotism.

Yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

Watch the Controversial Super Bowl Ad Featuring Trump’s Border Wall

The ad is for 84 Lumber.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Victoria Recap: A Royal Wedding

The countdown to Victoria and Albert’s union is on.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Young Pope Recap: A Hard-Knock Life

Anyone else think Pius is a lot like Little Orphan Annie?

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m.

Fate of the Furious Trailer Races Into Super Bowl LI

Vin Diesel turns his back on family for Charlize Theron.