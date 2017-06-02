Living in a hollowed-out tree in the Bronx Zoo for free? Gil Faison and George St. Geeland would be absolutely green with envy. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll probably feel the same way, now that they have teeny, tiny, segmented counterparts named after them. As part of their annual Valentine’s Day Name a Roach campaign, the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Bronx Zoo have dubbed two Madagascar Hissing cockroaches after the Oh, Hello stars. John Mulaney, for one, is thrilled. For Broadway success is fleeting, but roaches are forever. Seriously, those two little guys will outlive us all.