9 mins ago

Zedd Is Throwing a Massive Benefit Concert for the ACLU

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights.”

3:53 p.m.

Training Day Is Cop TV at Its Worst

This CBS series, based on the Denzel Washington–Ethan Hawke film, is an inferior follow-up.

2:28 p.m.

Kevin Hart and the Plight of the Modern Black Rom-Com

In modern romantic comedies, nonwhite love comes as a package deal.

2:21 p.m.

If It Smells Fishy, It’s Because RuPaul’s Drag Race Announced Its Season 9 Cast

Hold onto your wigs and meet the 13 queens vying to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

1:43 p.m.

See Grimes and Janelle Monáe Battle With Flaming Swords in ‘Venus Fly’ Video

There’s a mushroom cloud, a Beauty and the Beast–style rose in a jar, and electro-pop beats.

1:32 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Trolls Trump by Covering ‘Don’t Hang Up’ in Australia

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight.”

1:29 p.m.

WATCH: Connie Britton: ‘We Don’t Have to Let Greed Drive Us in Our Humanity’

Britton grew up in the South and has a unique perspective.

1:24 p.m.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Dance to Library Music in Indie Spirit Awards Promo

In a trio of promos, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney remind you to watch the awards honoring the best of indie filmmaking live on February 25.

1:20 p.m.

Why Young A-List Actresses Don’t Make Romantic Comedies Anymore

Stars like Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan made their careers in rom-coms. Why have their successors stayed away?

1:15 p.m.

Taylor Swift Shares Far Less Sexy Acoustic Cover of Her Fifty Shades Song

I don’t wanna strum forever.

1:03 p.m.

Break Out Your Finest Fedora to Watch Kristen Stewart Croon in This SNL Promo

She has a lot of work to do before Saturday.

12:56 p.m.

WATCH: Trump and Schwarzenegger Have Been Locked in an Online Feud for Months

Trump’s jab at the National Prayer Breakfast is just the latest entry in this saga.

12:35 p.m.

Watch the New Lost City of Z Trailer

Charlie Hunnam and his mustache meet their destiny.

12:26 p.m.

South Park’s Creators Don’t Know How to Approach Satire in the Age of Trump

“Satire has become reality.”

12:01 p.m.

As Count Olaf, Neil Patrick Harris Is a Wonderfully Bad Actor

Harris is hammy, obvious, and a little annoying. It ends up being the right choice.

11:59 a.m.

12 Romantic Books That Won’t Make You Gag

And not an E.L. James title in sight.

11:52 a.m.

Powerless Isn’t Super Yet. But It Could Be.

The DC Comics sitcom shows promise, if not super-abilities.

11:51 a.m.

Exclusive: Hear Timothy McVeigh Recount His Plan for the Oklahoma City Bombing

A new PBS doc explores the 1995 OKC bombing, the deadliest domestic terrorism incident in United States history.

11:40 a.m.

Like It or Not, The Bachelor Is the Quintessential Rom-Com of Our Time

It’s the rom-com we deserve, even if it’s not the one we want.

11:35 a.m.

Audience Goes Nuts for Hillary Clinton at Broadway Show In Transit

The former presidential nominee was attending the show with husband Bill.