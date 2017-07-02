As if you weren’t already excited to see a swarthy Jake Gyllenhaal sing Sondheim in Sunday in the Park With George, well, we don’t know what would change your mind, but maybe this video will help. Gyllenhaal’s pal Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) stopped by rehearsals for the musical at the Hudson Theatre to shoot a single-take video of Gyllenhaal singing “Finishing the Hat.” Sunday in the Park With George begins performances this Saturday, February 11, with opening night set for Thursday, February 23. Now when do we get a full-length Gyllenhaal-Fukunaga movie musical?