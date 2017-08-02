Get ready to get excited because the sexcapades and co-parenting misadventures of Sharon Morris and Rob Norris won’t be on pause for much longer. Catastrophe has set its season-three premiere for April 28 on Amazon, which means you’ll only have to wait two more months to see some of Carrie Fisher’s final work. Just days prior to her death, Fisher wrapped filming on Catastrophe — she played Rob Delaney’s difficult mom — having spent her last night in England with the show’s co-creator and star Sharon Horgan before flying back to Los Angeles, where she died after suffering a heart attack on the flight. There’s no footage of Fisher or anything from season three’s six episodes available just yet, but in the meantime, watch Delaney and Horgan reveal their weirdest quirks (Horgan’s hobby is really something) in a game above.
Catastrophe Will Be Back to Bring Us More Carrie Fisher in April
