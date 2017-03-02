CBS Orders Cop Show Pilot Partnering African-American and Pakistani Officers

Mark Gross, the executive-producer of Man With a Plan, has sold another pilot Brothered Up to CBS, Variety reports. The Detroit-set show sees two patrol partners who are constantly at odds, one of which is African-American and the other Pakistani. Like a few (okay, all) buddy cops before it, the police officers are of two wildly different temperaments, with one being described as “emotionally guarded” and the other “emotionally available.” Somehow, despite these differences, they’re likely to be best friends in no time and the best cops in the neighborhood. The series comes at a time when CBS has been called out for a lack diversity in its lead characters.