Because Chance the Rapper can always sense when we’re in dire need of a smile, he’s gone ahead and taken up modeling for a project near and dear to his heart. Chance teamed with designer JoeFreshgoods to show off his brand-new Obama-themed clothing line ThankUObama. The site, which just went live, features everything from Barack and Michelle wedding tees to a Malia Obama shirt with the words “We all smoke, it’s okay” cleverly hidden on the bottom. “The night obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man,” JoeFreshgoods wrote in a note explaining the line’s inspiration. “I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.” Some of the items are pricey — and likely already sold out — but assure yourself that every cent is going toward Chance and JoeFreshgoods’s self-care.