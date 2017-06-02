Latest News from Vulture

5:21 p.m.

Watch Chance the Rapper Sing With Puppets in the ‘Same Drugs’ Video

As seen on his Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

5:20 p.m.

Eva Mendes Came Up With One of La La Land’s Best Lines

The unsung hero of La La Land.

4:26 p.m.

Kanye Deleted All His Pro-Trump Tweets, So Maybe Kanye 2020 Is Back On

Kanye has seemingly rescinded his support for the president.

2:53 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Latest Dystopian Novel to Become a Best Seller

That Super Bowl commercial worked.

2:51 p.m.

Here’s Why You Didn’t See Lady Gaga’s Full Super Bowl Roof Jump

For maximum performer safety and drone effectiveness, the rooftop jump had to be prerecorded.

2:17 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Is an SNL Instant Classic

A close look at her soon-to-be legendary impression of the White House press secretary.

1:50 p.m.

James Corden on Hosting the Grammys, Getting Political, and Late-Night Rivalries

“I’m very aware that I’ve only lived in America for like 21 months. I’m a guest here.”

1:29 p.m.

The Oscars Will Be More Political Than Ever This Year. That’s a Good Thing.

In this episode of the Awards Show Show, Kyle Buchanan and John Horn discuss the politicized awards season.

1:12 p.m.

100 More Jokes That Shaped Modern Comedy

A second look at bits, sketches, one-liners, and even modern art that have influenced American humor for the past 170 years.

1:00 p.m.

Annette Bening Cast in Katrina: American Crime Story

Governor Blanco oversaw the response and rebuilding of New Orleans.

12:39 p.m.

Why Girls Decided to Pair Off Adam and Jessa

“These two weirdos need to spend time together and bang bits.”

12:03 p.m.

Two Cockroaches at the Bronx Zoo Are Now Named John Mulaney and Nick Kroll

As part of the Bronx Zoo’s Name a Cockroach Valentine’s Day campaign.

11:49 a.m.

Deal of the Day: An Amazon Kindle for 25 Percent Off

You won’t find a brand-new one for cheaper.

11:18 a.m.

Penelope Spheeris on Wayne’s World, Dating Extras, and Not Doing the Sequel

“I’ve had so many doors slammed in my face. But every time I look at it as a time to learn a lesson.”

10:27 a.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Has Started Writing His Next Film Which May Be a Split Sequel

If you’ve seen his latest movie, he tweets, you can guess what it’s about.

10:24 a.m.

The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance 5 Years Ago

Add Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show to the list of real-life events The Simpsons has now accurately predicted.

9:43 a.m.

24: Legacy Producers: Muslim Terrorist Attack Was Intentionally ‘Inflammatory’

“The series begins as if it was written by Trump, but it ends as if it were written by Hillary.”

9:43 a.m.

A Legion Reading Guide: 5 Comics to Check Out Before Watching FX’s New Show

A guide to the character’s best print stories from the past 30 years.

9:33 a.m.

Split Is the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Since 2013

M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller topped the box-office chart for the third week in a row.

9:13 a.m.

Spicer Called McCarthy’s SNL Impression ‘Funny,’ But Critiques Her Gum-Chewing

The press secretary said Melissa McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”