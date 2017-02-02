Among the growing faction of artists who’ve decided they’ve got better things to do than attend music’s biggest night, you won’t find Chance the Rapper’s name. The Grammys have announced that he’s set to perform at the show next week, sweetening the deal on his Grammys debut. Chance enters the night as the first artist to ever be nominated for a streaming-only album — a rule change that was enacted just this year — and is up for Best New Artist. Album of the Year nominee Sturgill Simpson has also been booked to perform, as have Gary Clark Jr., Little Big Town, and William Bell. Chance, who will seemingly not be forced to perform alongside Dave Grohl, joins previously announced big names Adele, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, and A Tribe Called Quest. If we’re really lucky, his Auntie Yonce will also be in attendance. T-minus 10 days!
Chance the Rapper Will Perform at the Grammys
