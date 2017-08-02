Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for IWMF

We get it, Charlie Rose, you’re busy. He’s got that one show with Gayle, and then that other show with the round table, and he even has time to wait around for the notoriously tardy Ms. Lauryn Hill when it suits him. But the TV interviewer is taking a break from his perch on CBS This Morning to pop into the doctor’s office for heart surgery. Tomorrow, Rose reports, he’ll have a valve in his heart replaced. Per Rose’s note to fans and co-workers:

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.



To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

Rose says he expects to be back on air sometime in March.