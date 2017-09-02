Photo: Getty Images

With the newfound revelation that President Donald Trump was reportedly less than enthused that a woman (Melissa McCarthy!) had portrayed Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live last week, numerous women have become vocal about wanting to play other men in Trump’s administration, most prominently with Rosie O’Donnell volunteering her comedic services as Steve Bannon. So when Vanity Fair caught up with The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski to ask if she would be interested in playing anyone in Trump’s inner circle on SNL, either male or female, she made it clear that she had eyes on one particular person: Newly sworn-in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “It would seem somewhat logical — we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” she told the magazine. “I can play people with whom I drastically disagree. The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.” Kate McKinnon made a brief appearance as DeVos in McCarthy’s Spicer sketch — “I don’t know anything about school, but I do think there should be a school” — but we have a feeling she wouldn’t mind having Diane Lockhart herself step in for an episode or two.

