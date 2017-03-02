Stephen Colbert is bringing yet another plagiarism charge against the White House: President Donald Trump stole his bit. Back in the day, the Colbert Report had an infamous “On Notice” board, which contained a list of things Colbert had happened to notice and dislike (Lutherans, pant cuffs, and grizzly bears made the board in 2006). Now that Trump has declared that Iran is “on notice,” Colbert is stealing back the joke, putting Trump near the top of his watch list. “This is not the first time that Donald Trump has ripped me off,” Colbert explained. “I came up with the whole ‘over-the-top TV character who’s desperate to be loved, doesn’t believe in facts, and has a pet eagle.’ That’s mine.” 2006 was a simpler time.