Superhero and martial-arts enthusiasts still have to wait until next month to sink into their couches for a binge-watch of the upcoming Netflix series Marvel’s Iron Fist, but Marvel wants to tide you over with some vicious brutality. In a new teaser, you can see the series’ female lead Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) annihilate a boastful bruiser in some sort of outdoor cage match. The footage first aired at a live event at last year’s New York Comic-Con, to thunderous whoops and applause, and one can see why — it’s arguably the best piece of Marvel fight choreography since Daredevil’s famed hallway battle. Look for Colleen’s white hoodie tracksuit to dominate the runway at the next Fashion Week.