Cynthia Erivo is here, and she’s booking lead roles in movies. Erivo, who recently won a Tony for her work in The Color Purple, has signed on to play abolitionist Harriet Tubman in a new biopic titled Harriet, written by Gregory Allen Howard and directed by Seith Mann. We’re assuming this film will be a whole lot more serious than 30 Rock’s fictional take on Tubman’s history, but we hope that it still gives Erivo an excuse to sing. Also, when can we have her lead a movie musical, or maybe just a remake of The Last Five Years?