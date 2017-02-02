Hillary Clinton will probably return to the political arena at some point, but until then, she’s living a New Yorker’s dream: seeing every show on Broadway and being publicly applauded by large groups of strangers. Several weeks after receiving an ovation from the stage while attending The Color Purple, Clinton got a riotous welcome from the audience of the Broadway musical In Transit. And if that wasn’t enough? Pretty good seats. It’s almost enough to make up for, you know, all that stuff that happened.