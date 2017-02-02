Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Zedd Is Throwing a Massive Benefit Concert for the ACLU

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights.”

28 mins ago

Training Day Is Cop TV at Its Worst

This CBS series, based on the Denzel Washington–Ethan Hawke film, is an inferior follow-up.

2:28 p.m.

Kevin Hart and the Plight of the Modern Black Rom-Com

In modern romantic comedies, nonwhite love comes as a package deal.

2:21 p.m.

If It Smells Fishy, It’s Because RuPaul’s Drag Race Announced Its Season 9 Cast

Hold onto your wigs and meet the 13 queens vying to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

1:43 p.m.

See Grimes and Janelle Monáe Battle With Flaming Swords in ‘Venus Fly’ Video

There’s a mushroom cloud, a Beauty and the Beast–style rose in a jar, and electro-pop beats.

1:32 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Trolls Trump by Covering ‘Don’t Hang Up’ in Australia

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight.”

1:29 p.m.

WATCH: Connie Britton: ‘We Don’t Have to Let Greed Drive Us in Our Humanity’

Britton grew up in the South and has a unique perspective.

1:24 p.m.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Dance to Library Music in Indie Spirit Awards Promo

In a trio of promos, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney remind you to watch the awards honoring the best of indie filmmaking live on February 25.

1:20 p.m.

Why Young A-List Actresses Don’t Make Romantic Comedies Anymore

Stars like Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan made their careers in rom-coms. Why have their successors stayed away?

1:15 p.m.

Taylor Swift Shares Far Less Sexy Acoustic Cover of Her Fifty Shades Song

I don’t wanna strum forever.

1:03 p.m.

Break Out Your Finest Fedora to Watch Kristen Stewart Croon in This SNL Promo

She has a lot of work to do before Saturday.

12:56 p.m.

WATCH: Trump and Schwarzenegger Have Been Locked in an Online Feud for Months

Trump’s jab at the National Prayer Breakfast is just the latest entry in this saga.

12:35 p.m.

Watch the New Lost City of Z Trailer

Charlie Hunnam and his mustache meet their destiny.

12:26 p.m.

South Park’s Creators Don’t Know How to Approach Satire in the Age of Trump

“Satire has become reality.”

12:01 p.m.

As Count Olaf, Neil Patrick Harris Is a Wonderfully Bad Actor

Harris is hammy, obvious, and a little annoying. It ends up being the right choice.

11:59 a.m.

12 Romantic Books That Won’t Make You Gag

And not an E.L. James title in sight.

11:52 a.m.

Powerless Isn’t Super Yet. But It Could Be.

The DC Comics sitcom shows promise, if not super-abilities.

11:51 a.m.

Exclusive: Hear Timothy McVeigh Recount His Plan for the Oklahoma City Bombing

A new PBS doc explores the 1995 OKC bombing, the deadliest domestic terrorism incident in United States history.

11:40 a.m.

Like It or Not, The Bachelor Is the Quintessential Rom-Com of Our Time

It’s the rom-com we deserve, even if it’s not the one we want.

11:35 a.m.

Audience Goes Nuts for Hillary Clinton at Broadway Show In Transit

The former presidential nominee was attending the show with husband Bill.