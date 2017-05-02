Photo: Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

This is music to Damien Chazelle’s ears. The 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards was seemingly business as usual for La La Land, which took the top honor for

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film, beating out a crowded category that included Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea. This was both the first DGA nomination and win for Chazelle, who most recently received the top directorial honors at the Golden Globes. (The modern-day musical has won a lot of other awards. And look at their Oscar nominations!) Other DGA winners include Lion’s Garth Davis, who earned the Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director honors, as well as Ezra Edelman, who won Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for O.J.: Made in America. What does this mean for the Oscars race? Well, things are looking damn good for La La Land. You can read all of the winners below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film: Garth Davis, Lion

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series: Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series: Becky Martin, Veep, “Inauguration”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series: Steven Zaillian, The Night of, “The Beach”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials: Glenn Weiss, The 70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs: J. Rupert Thompson, American Grit, “The Finale – Over the Falls”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs: Tina Mabry, An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials: Derek Cianfrance, Chase for Nike Golf, Doubts for Powerade, Expectations for Powerade, Manifesto for Squarespace

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary: Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America