The road to an Emmy lies in playing an attorney in a 1990s true-crime series while wearing a wig. After Sarah Paulson earned accolades last year for playing Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson, Edie Falco has stepped up to the plate to play defense attorney Leslie Abramson in the first installment of NBC’s new anthology series Law & Order: True Crime, which will focus on the trial of the Menendez brothers. Abramson represented the pair, who were convicted of murdering their parents after three separate trials. The rest of the cast of NBC’s series hasn’t been announced, but it will be competing with several other Menendez projects, including a Lifetime take with Courtney Love, so somebody at NBC better get to work finding jobs for other Sopranos alums in this show stat.