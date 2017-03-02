Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Why Riverdale Makes for Such a Perfect Teen Soap

Moody teenagers!

16 mins ago

Edie Falco Will Play a Lawyer in NBC’s True-Crime Menendez Brothers Mini-Series

The true-crime wave just keeps getting bigger.

21 mins ago

The Disney Vault Is Real. Here’s What It’s Like Inside.

It’s located on an anonymous block in Glendale, California. I wouldn’t dare say more.

4:11 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season Finale Recap: Just a Girl in Love

In its season two finale, CXG pulls off its greatest trick yet.

3:58 p.m.

How Vincent Rodriguez Went From Bit Player to Romantic Lead

“I remember when I had ten bucks in my pocket and all I could eat is Chipotle.”

3:41 p.m.

Barry Jenkins Won’t Let You Pit Moonlight Against La La Land

“I wasn’t on set thinking, ‘I’m going to make a film that can take down the ‘white, fascist musical.’”

3:22 p.m.

Greg Berlanti’s Superhero Series Black Lightning Gets CW Pilot Order

The longstanding DC Comics character will headline the first CW solo-superhero series about a black character.

3:20 p.m.

Rings Comes Out This Weekend, But Who Cares — Watch Sadako vs. Kayako Instead

This clash of J-horror super-villains is an enriching cultural experience for American audiences.

3:18 p.m.

John Lithgow Is Joining the Cast of Pitch Perfect 3

We better see some of those Tony Award–winning singing skills.

3:16 p.m.

All the Barack Obama TV Specials to Watch Right Now, Ranked

If you’re feeling sentimental for a time before January 20.

2:58 p.m.

House of Cards Creator Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

“When in the course of American history it becomes necessary for the people to save our Nation from a Tyrant.”

2:57 p.m.

Syd’s Fin Is More Than Just an Internet Side Project

It would be a shame for Fin to be remembered as a layover between the Internet albums, since it’s a whip-smart meld of ’90s R&B and ’10s trap sonics.

2:39 p.m.

The Comedian Is a Stale Comedy That’s Less Brave Than It Thinks

Taylor Hackford’s middle-aged fantasy plays it safe.

2:32 p.m.

Iranian Movie Star Says She Might Lose a Role Because of Trump’s Visa Ban

Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani appeared most recently in Paterson.

1:27 p.m.

Josh Gad Sings a Response to Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green Comments

The actor writes a song in response to Kellyanne Conway’s fake “Bowling Green Massacre.”

1:08 p.m.

Jimmy Smits on Playing Role Models, Villains, and Everything in Between

“The machine of the business does jade you if you don’t find a way out of it.”

12:51 p.m.

Santa Clarita Diet Tells the Same Joke, Over and Over Again

You’ll probably let Netflix keep cycling through to the next episode rather than switching over to something else.

12:43 p.m.

Suggestions for Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen’s Book Club

Here’s what they should read next.

12:41 p.m.

Tom DeLonge Is Directing a Sci-Fi Movie About a ‘Tribe of Broken Youth’

It’s based on his YA franchise about skateboarding teens who investigate the paranormal.

12:36 p.m.

WATCH: Diplo Wants Everyone to See Cuba for What It Really Is

It’s all about the kids.