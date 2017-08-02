Elizabeth Debicki to Commit Armed Robbery in Steve McQueen’s Widows

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Director Steve McQueen is assembling a fascinating cast for his upcoming film, Widows. With Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo already signed on for this cinematic adaptation of a 1983 British mini-series about a trio of widows who come together to finish the armed robbery each of their husbands died carrying out, Variety is now reporting that Elizabeth Debicki is now set to co-star. Also in the ensemble? Andre Holland. This will be McQueen’s first feature film since 2013’s 12 Years A Slave, and clearly he’s just been saving up all his energy to channel the combined forces of this powerhouse drama troupe. The script for Widows comes by way of Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Glynn, and we’ll make the same request here that we did earlier today: Since Erivo is on board, any chance this could be a crime caper musical?