If The Lego Movie was about how everything is AWESOME!!!, then The Lego Batman Movie follows the broad principle through to its specific application therein: Batman is something, so Batman is awesome. Not that Batman needs some candy-colored unicorn song to tell him that, okay? Because, if you just listen to Patrick Stump’s “Who’s The (Bat)Man” theme song (below), it’s pretty clear. Batman doesn’t even skip paying his taxes, which is more than we can say for the president, or leg days, which is more than we can say for Zac Efron. Nuhnuhnuhnuh Bat! Man!