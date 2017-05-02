Through seven Fast and the Furious movies, Vin Diesel’s Dom has cared about two things: cars and his makeshift car-loving chosen family. But in the trailer for The Fate of the Furious that aired during the Super Bowl, Diesel turns his back on the gang to hang out with the biggest badass from another vehicle-crazed franchise, Charlize Theron. The rest of the crew — Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and other ripped movie stars — are also back, and it looks like a giant wrecking ball is after them, because what else do you expect from this franchise?
Fate of the Furious Trailer Races into Super Bowl LI
